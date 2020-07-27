Sonu Nigam Says He Believes Kangana Ranaut's Claims That Mahesh Bhatt Threw a Slipper At Her

Singer Sonu Nigam, in a recent interview said that he believes Kangana Ranaut's claims that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt threw a slipper at her. The actress' digital team had recently tweeted that the filmmaker had thrown a slipper at her for rejecting his film Dhokha.

Talking to Times Now, Sonu said, “If she said that a sandal was hurled at her, then it must have happened."

Sonu further added, “The people who could be wrong for her may mean nothing to me. I have probably had no experiences, even though I have been working for them for last 25-30 years, but I might have none such experiences for those people. But if she is saying that they have done something to her which is as ugly as this, I choose to believe her because I don’t think people are so crazy that they will make up stories like that.”

Kangana's digital team had tweeted in response to Pooja Bhatt's tweet saying that Kangana Ranaut was ungrateful to the Bhatt's who had launched her. They tweeted, “Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her......call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her ‘tragic end’, Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot’s and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him.”

Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her...(1/2) https://t.co/5afdsJJx4F — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020

...call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her "tragic end", Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot's and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him 🙏 (2/2)@PoojaB1972 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has been one of the loudest voices against nepotism in Bollywood that was sparked by the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).