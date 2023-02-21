Sonu Nigam Says 'Sab Theek Hai' In His First Appearance Since Concert Attack; Watch

Singer Sonu Nigam made his first public appearance following the attack on him on Monday evening during his concert. The ace-singer was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. As he got out of his car to enter the premises, he was greeted by a bunch of concerned paparazzi who asked him about his situation. However, Sonu assured them several times that everything is all right. He was heard saying repeatedly that everything is okay as the paparazzi asked him how he is. The shutterbugs also asked him to take care of himself to which he blew them a flying kiss. Before entering the airport, the singer, once again, assured the paparazzi that everything is all right.

Watch the video here:

Netizens, too, took to the comment section to show their concern. One user wrote, “Its good to see he is fit n fine 👏" while another comment read, “Relieved to see him"

For the uninitiated, on Monday night, Sonu Nigam was performing in Chembur when a man, identified as Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar, attacked him and his team over a selfie. In the scuffle, Sonu’s guru Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s son and his close aid Rabbani Khan along with his bodyguard sustained some injuries. Later in the night, he spoke to the media and informed that he has filed an FIR against his attacker.

This was a four-day long festival and Sonu Nigam was performing at the finale. It is a famous cultural festival where some of the other popular singers have performed in the past. There are also reports that someone from the organiser’s team allegedly tried to misbehave with Sonu’s manager, Saira.

