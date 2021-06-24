Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan Part of Online Musical Fundraiser For Covid-19 Affected Artists

A singing program ‘Kalanidhi’ will be streamed online from June 25 to June 27 with the objective to support music artists affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The program will be telecast through social media platforms.

“Well known singers including Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Rajesh Krishnan, Raghu Dikshit, Archana Udupa, Anuradha Bhat and upcoming singers have extended their support for the cause by singing free of cost. People of the state who are known for their cultural patronage are also expected to support by viewing in large numbers. People can transfer donation to the bank accounts which appear on the screen during the telecast of the program," deputy Chief Minister Ashwatha Narayana said.

The program will be streamed through social media platforms on June 25 and June 26 from 7 to 10pm and on June 27th from 4 to 10pm. Viewers can witness the program through the Facebook/Twitter pages of Ashwatha Narayana, MP Tejaswi Surya, Singer Vijay Prakash or YouTube channel ‘Kalanidhi’.

The donations will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the artistes and there will not be any cash transaction to ensure transparency, a statement from Narayana’s office said.

