1-MIN READ

Sonu Nigam Sings Main Hoon Na With Coronavirus Twist in Latest Vlog

Sonu Nigam, who is currently in Dubai because of the Coronavirus lockdown, shared some cleaning tips and sang a coronavirus-themed rendition of the hit Bollywood number Main Hoon Na.

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam found himself stranded in Dubai when India entered a phase of complete lockdown to help battle the spread of novel coronavirus.

But staying away from motherland has not stopped the singer from participating in acts of solidarity, such as lighting of diya as proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from that, he has been sharing tips to enjoy the lockdown period via social media.

In his latest Instagram video log, Nigam shared some cleaning tips and sang a coronavirus-themed rendition of the hit Bollywood number ‘Main Hoon Na’.

Wearing dapper blue sunglasses and khakhi tee, Nigam featured in the video. Cracking jokes, funny slapstick comedy and brilliant time-specific lyrics were part of the video.

Sharing some ‘akhand satya’ (universal truths), Nigam said that while dusting, one has to go forward, while when one mops, the movement involves going backward.

Further, he urged people not to stay glued to the news updates all day; and advised everyone to learn new things daily so that the lockdown can be taken positively.

Then, the playback singer sat down in front of his piano to present his new version of ‘Main Hoon Na’. while the hilarious lyrics matched aptly with our current condition, last lines of the song extended support to deal with the crisis.

“Ghar pe baithe ho to, udaas na ho naa

Jeetenge hum, jayega haar coronaaaa”.

(If you are sitting at home, do not be sad. We will come out of this victorious, corona will be defeated)

