LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Singer Sonu Nigam Releases A Sarcastic Video After Pulwama attack

In a video released on Saturday, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has sarcastically commented on 'secularists.'

News18.com

Updated:February 16, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Singer Sonu Nigam Releases A Sarcastic Video After Pulwama attack
A file photo of Sonu Nigam.
Loading...
Singer Sonu Nigam is the recent Bollywood celebrity to comment on the Pulwama attack and those who perpetrated the act of terrorism. He posted a sarcastic video on his Facebook page, going on a rant against the 'secularists' in the country.

In a one-and-a-half-minute video titled 'Being Secular', Sonu started out by asking the citizens of the country why they were mourning the CRPF soldiers who were killed in the attack.

sonu nigam

He says in the video, “I’ve heard that there were around 44 CRPF soldiers who were killed in the attack. Be it 44 or 440, why are we mourning their loss? What is there to be sad about?”

“You guys should do what is appropriate by the accepted standards of this country. Do what the ‘secularists’ of the country are doing. Leave the act of mourning, over these events, on the RSS and BJP. Leave it to the nationalist organisations. You do what seculars do in the country,” he says.

He then goes on to tease viewers with anti-India slogans that were voiced at various protests rallies. He adds, “If we are to stay in India, we ought to have such ‘secular’ inclinations.”

“It’s wrong to say Vande Mataram and other such things here. The CRPF people (referring to the slain soldiers) are no big deal. There’s no need to be sad about this incident,” he added before signing off.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram