Sonu Nigam Takes Dig at Ajay Devgn: 'Nowhere Is It Written That Hindi Is Our National Language'

Singer Sonu Nigam has reacted to Ajay Devgn-Kichcha Sudeep’s controversial Twitter debate on the topic of whether or not Hindi is a national language. The trigger for the argument was Sudeep’s statement a few weeks ago during a function in Bengaluru where the who’s who of the Kannada film industry celebrated the nationwide success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ starring Yash. “Hindi is no more a national language," Sudeep had said during the event when he was asked how he viewed the pan-India success of the Kannada film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

In response to Sudeep’s statement, Ajay recently tweeted to the Kannada star that if Hindi is not the national language of India, why movies made in different languages are eventually dubbed in Hindi. Now, Sonu Nigam has weighed in on the controversy. At a recent event moderated by journalist Sushant Mehta, Sonu Nigam said, “Nowhere in the constitution is it written that Hindi is our national language. It might be the most spoken language, but not the national language. In fact, Tamil is the oldest language. There is a debate between Sanskrit and Tamil. But, people say Tamil is the oldest language in the entire world."

Nigam further said, “‘Abhi tumhaare baaki deshon se pange kam hain jo tum apne desh mein kar rahe ho? (Aren’t we facing enough issues with other countries that we are starting one within our own?)’ Why is this discussion even happening?”

Earlier, reacting to the controversy, Kangana Ranaut had said that considering Sanskrit is older than Hindi, Sanskrit should be the national language. “If you ask me which language should be the national language, then I think it should be Sanskrit. Sanskrit is older than Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati, or Hindi. All these languages have come from Sanskrit. Then why hasn’t Sanskrit become the national language and Hindi? I don’t have an answer to this. These are the decisions taken at that time (when the Constitution was written),” she said.

