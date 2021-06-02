Sonu Nigam Urges Indian Idol 12 Makers to End Amit Kumar Controversy, Sides with Contestants

Recently, after Amit Kumar Ganguly broke his silence in the media about being unhappy with the Indian Idol 12 contestants’ performance during a special Kishore Kumar tribute episode, many related to the show, currently and previously, shared their views on whether Amit was right in expressing his displeasure in the public rather than with the makers.

Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Is Amit Kumar Right in Criticising the Makers?

Now, ex Indian Idol judge Sonu Nigam has also shared a video on social media urging the show makers to respect Amit’s silence and not drag his name further into the the controversy. He also sided with the contestant saying not everyday singers are their best and mistakes do happen. Sonu, however, did not stoke the ongoing controversy any further by choosing to remain silent about what goes behind the scene or whether he is in favour of Amit or the show makers.

Take a look at his video below, which is captioned as, “A message to everyone regarding Indian Idol and Amit Kumar ji. Also, No one knows Kishore Kumar ji more than Amit Kumar ji."

“He is a man who has seen the industry much more than us," Sonu says while referring to Amit adding, “He is maintaining a dignified silence which should be respected."

Kumar Sanu who has also been a special judge on Indian Idol 12 sided with Sonu and commented to his Vlog, writing, “Very well said Sonu! I also said the same in an interview yesterday. I respect Amit da so much and no one can sing like Kishore Da. Bachche kya bade nahi ga pate unki tarah. He’s a huge inspiration to everyone 🙏 Amit da is a great singer and deserves only respect (sic)!"

