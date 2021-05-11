Sonu Nigam Croons 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' Title Track, Urges People to Reinforce Hope Amid Pandemic

During the most distressing times when people are dealing with life-threatening challenges due to the deadly coronavirus, celebs are making their actions count. From actors to singers, all influential personalities have been using their social media portals responsibly spreading awareness about coping strategies, pooling finances and infusing hope. Sonu Nigam who has also been actively involved in raising awareness among the masses has recently posted a video singing a song in the wake of spreading positivity during the crisis.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a video of himself singing the title track of the 2003 movie Kal Ho Na Ho. The video features Sonu clad in all white singing the song while adhering to the precautions of wearing a mask. The video seems to be from an event that the singer had attended.

While sharing the post, Sonu expressed how invaluable the song is for him. The soothing track composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar is sung by Sonu in the movie. Its weighty lyrics suggest the transience of time that keeps on changing from worst to best. The singer revealed that the song is like a prayer to him and has a unique healing touch.

Considering the tough times, the singer hoped the cheerful lyrics of the song will encourage people to march ahead with a positive perspective. He implored people to shatter the shell of negativity and spread positivity and reinforce hope. He also urged people to do whatever they could to help others through the difficult times.

Lately, the singer made headlines for inaugurating a blood camp in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai and donating 250 oxygen canisters. The singer shared his picture while donating blood on social media. He implored non-vaccinated people to donate blood highlighting the increasing requirement of blood in recent times due to the second wave of Covid-19. But the post attracted criticism for Sonu was not wearing a mask while donating blood.

