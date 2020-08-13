Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora Groove to 'Munni Badnaam' on India's Best Dancer, See Pics

Sonu Sood graced the stage of reality show India's Best Dancer recently where he shot for the special Independence Day episode with judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Earlier, a video was shared from the sets where Sonu met his super fan who has his name and face tattooed on his arm and now pictures of the Paltan actor and Malaika are doing the rounds on social media in which the two can be seen grooving to Munni Badnaam song from Dabangg (2010) on the stage.

As he appeared on India's Best Dancer, Sonu can be seen dressed in a red and black hoodie T-shirt and black denims. Malaika looks stunning in a silver, sequinned blouse and lehengaa. Take a look at the two stars' pictures from the sets as they set the stage on fire while dancing to Malaika's hit track Munni Badnaam.

Sonu has been leading by example amid the coronavirus crisis. His philanthropic activities, in collaborations with various state governments and the Centre, has helped many migrant workers reach home during lockdown. Additionally, Sonu has been looking after their rehabilitation as well.

Sonu will also help repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan over the next two months. He is all set to write a memoir based on his experiences of helping people amid the pandemic.