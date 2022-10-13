Sonu Sood Announces Inauguration of Skill Development Centres for Women on Karva Chauth

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has stood by the virtue of helping all those who are in need. His charity foundation is proof of the same. He has helped many from low income backgrounds with medical help and provided financial assistance to young individuals who wanted to pursue further education. He has also been instrumental in building and maintaining schools for children, who were affected by Covid-19.

And now, on the occasion of Karva Chauth, Sood, who is widely known as the off-screen messiah, has pledged to open skill development centres to help empower women and make them financially independent. Talking about it, he says, “I wanted to open these centres for a while now. The idea is to provide tools necessary to these women to empower themselves. It is very important for a country to progress and for the women to be capable of financial independence.”

The actor, who was last seen in the film Samrat Prithviraj, further adds, “Often times, we see families where women are the sole breadwinners. I want to provide them with necessary skill sets to get better jobs and improve their conditions.”

Sood has planned on opening many such centres across the country including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Bihar and make them accessible to women in need. The centres will teach various skills like coding and sewing, among others.

This Wednesday, he added a new feather to his hat as he won the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 award in the Special Achievement category for helping the underprivileged with money, travel and food on a large scale during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. Expressing his thoughts, he said, “I don’t know if I really deserve this. But it’s an honour to be receiving this award from Gadkari ji (Union minister Nitin Gadkari) as we both have the Nagpur connection. I did my engineering from there. I am playing the most important role of my life, though I have played many characters in the film, but here, the Almighty is the director. And I pray that this movie doesn’t end.”

On the work front, the 49-year-old will next be seen headlining an action-thriller titled Fateh inspired from real-life incidents. He is also involved in the writing of the script. Sood is currently prepping for the film, which will be shot across different parts of Mumbai and will see him engaging in some high-octane action sequences.

