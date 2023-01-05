Sonu Sood Apologises After Getting Schooled By Railways For His Viral Video, See Here

Sonu Sood is a versatile actor whose career spans over two decades. Having done films in multiple languages, the Happy New Year actor managed to break through the clutter of the Indian Film Industry with films like Yuva and Dabbang. He is also noted for his humanitarian works during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic and leading a de-glamourised life. Thus, when he shared a video where he can be seen travelling on the footboard of a train, it got mixed reactions from the netizens. Now, Northern Railways has schooled the Simbba actor for the same.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of Northern Railway quoted the Sonu Sood’s viral clip along with the caption written in Hindi. When translated, it read, “Dear, @SonuSood, You are a role model for millions of people in the country and the world. Travelling on train steps is dangerous, and this type of video may send the wrong message to your admirers. Please do not do this! Enjoy a smooth and safe journey."

प्रिय, @SonuSood देश और दुनिया के लाखों लोगों के लिए आप एक आदर्श हैं। ट्रेन के पायदान पर बैठकर यात्रा करना खतरनाक है, इस प्रकार की वीडियो से आपके प्रशंसकों को गलत संदेश जा सकता है। कृपया ऐसा न करें! सुगम एवं सुरक्षित यात्रा का आनंद उठाएं। https://t.co/lSMGdyJcMO — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) January 4, 2023

Sonu Sood took a prompt note of this statement by issuing an apology. He wrote, “Apologies. Just sat there watching how would those lakhs of poor people feel whose lives still pass through the train doors. Thank You for this message and for improving the railway system of the country."

Earlier, the Twitter handle of Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate had also reprimanded Sonu Sood to follow the apt safety measures. They wrote in their statement “.@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of ‘Entertainment’ in movies, not real life! Let’s follow all safety guidelines and ensure a ‘Happy New Year’ for all."

On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj in which he essayed the historical character of Chand Bardai. Besides his acting projects, the actor has also taken charge to push India’s start-ups. Last year, he had announced a new show titled ‘Kuberan’s House’ which is touted to be quite similar to Shark Tank India.

