Sonu Sood Arranges Oxygen Cylinders Amid Covid-19 Resource Crunch

Sonu Sood has emerged as a real-life hero for several in this pandemic struck nation. The actor has assumed the role of a saviour and has been on the forefront since the coronavirus wreaked havoc. Along with his foundation, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to help those facing the brunt of the deadly second wave. The actor has been receiving numerous SOS calls seeking medical resources from air ambulance services to oxygen cylinders and ICU beds to ventilators. In response to these requests, the actor has recently arranged the oxygen cylinders for people meddled by crises.

Sonu has posted a video of a truck loaded with cartons of oxygen cylinders and captioned it “Oxygen from my side on your way.” Along with presenting truck-loads of oxygen, the actor wished India to stay strong.

Stay strong India 🇮🇳Oxygen from my side on your way❤️@SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/72prrjtw7v— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021

Earlier, the actor expressed disappointment on the increasing number of victims and collapsing health infrastructure. Tweeting about the number of requests he receives regarding medicines, oxygen cylinders, and other medical resources daily, the actor wrote that this has to end.

I got 27538 requests today for Oxygen, Beds and Medicines. Out of this 70% were from Delhi 20% were from UP 10% REST OF INDIA. THIS HAS TO END🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 3, 2021

Most recently, a video of people gathered around Sonu’s house also surfaced on the internet. Sonu was seen addressing the grievances of the people suffering from the deadly virus and assuring them for help.

On Monday, the actor and his team received an emergency call from ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru. He along with his team worked relentlessly and provided oxygen saving at least 20-22 lives. The team arranged 16 oxygen cylinders after raising an emergency alarm with its contacts.

In a recent interview, Sonu was seen addressing the issue of inadequate resources in India and its impact on its citizens. The actor said it's heartbreaking listening to people facing grave issues of shortages. He stated that one feels like a failed human if he is not able to arrange oxygen for his loved ones. One feels like he has done nothing in his life. The actor said, “We have failed as humans.” Sonu revealed he feels helpless every single day when he encounters newer problems of people.

