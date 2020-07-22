Sonu Sood Charters First Flight to Evacuate Indian Students Stranded in Kyrgyzstan Due to COVID-19

Sonu Sood has stepped up to help Indian students who have been stuck in Kyrgyzstan due to pandemic-related travel restrictions return home. The actor announced that he's operating the first flight between Bishkek and Varanasi, from July 22. Sood also confirmed that flights from other cities to India would occur in the coming week.

Tweeting the same, he wrote, "This is to inform to all the students of Kyrgyzstan that it’s time to come home. we are operating the first charter Bishkek -Varanasi on 22nd July.The details of which will be sent to your email id and mobile phones in a while. Charters for other states will also fly this week (sic)."

Amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sonu has been arranging transport for several hundred stranded migrant labourers to ensure they can go to their native places.

Last month, Sood arranged an Air Asia flight to send 180 Assamese migrants to return home after they were stranded when Cyclone "Nisarga" hit Mumbai last week.

The actor booked an Airbus of the budget airline Air Asia that left from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Silchar (southern Assam), Kumbhirgram airport in June.

Meanwhile, Sonu recently addressed the love and support he is receiving for his good work with a statement declaring that he will be writing a book about his experience.

"I want to thank God for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heart beats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book. I'm excited, nervous and overwhelmed, and I can't wait to connect with you through my book. I look forward to your support-and love you all,” the statement read.

(With inputs from IANS)