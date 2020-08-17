Sonu Sood Comes Forward to Help Indian Students in Guyana, Calls It 'New Country, New Mission'

Sonu Sood, the reel-life villain has turned into a real-life hero by helping thousands of people during the coronavirus lockdown. From ensuring the transportation of migrant workers to helping people monetarily, Sonu is setting up new examples every day with his inspiring spirit.

The actor recently decided to help Indian medicos stranded in Guyana. Recently, a Twitter user asked Sonu for help, writing, “Hello sir, we are near 100 Medical students stranded in Guyana, South America. We all want to come back home. Please help us.”

@SonuSood Hello sir, we are nearby 100 Medical students stranded in guyana, south America. We all want to come back home. Please help us🙏🏻 — pratiksha singru (@PratikshaSingru) August 17, 2020

The actor was quick to respond, “New country. New mission. Let’s do it. Connecting with you.”

New country.New mission.Let’s do it. Connecting with you 👍 https://t.co/kwFrjkqpx1 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 17, 2020

Recently, the actor arranged a free charter flight for 12 Filipino children, suffering from acute liver disease and requiring an organ transplant urgently. He arranged a free charter flight for these 12 children, along with their family members, that landed in Delhi on Saturday.

Earlier, he arranged transportation for a lot of Indian students living abroad who wanted to come back to their country. He also donated money for the surgery of UP girl Pragya, who was seriously injured in a road accident in February with both her knees damaged. The actor paid the entire amount of treatment.