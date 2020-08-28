Sonu Sood Comes Forward to Help Students in Transportation for Their NEET-JEE Exam 2020

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is going to all heights and above to help those in need. He has truly emerged out to be a one-man army, taking on several issues at a time and putting them all to rest. The actor has now stepped forward to help the JEE and NEET aspirants in transportation as the central government and NTA has denied deferring the qualifying examinations.

His tweet read, “Students appearing for #NEET #JEE, I’m standing by you. If you are stuck anywhere, let me know your areas of travel. I will help you reach your examination centers. No one should miss their exam because of resources.” He captioned it, ““I N C A S E” #JEE_NEET doesn’t get postponed.”

The tweet has received around 52 thousand likes in no time, where students commented about their issues regarding the examination. They also raised issues about the growing COVID-19 cases, many of whom are asymptomatic and might act as carriers.

Sonu’s tweet for help came three days after the actor urged the exam-conducting authorities to defer the central examinations to a later date. He wrote, “This is not an examination only for students. It’s an examination for the Government too. Govt. has an opportunity to excel by postponing #JEE_NEET for 60 days. Make it happen and bring those smiles back. Students & Govt. can prepare in this time window.”

There has been an active debate throughout the nation on conducting the JEE and NEET Examination 2020. While NTA JEE 2020 is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6, the medical entrance test NEET will be conducted on September 13.