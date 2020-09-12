Sonu Sood Comes up With Another Surprise, Offers Scholarship to Underprivileged

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood emerged out as a real hero in all the good and bad that we saw during this COVID-19 pandemic. The star, with his various initiatives, has become a saviour-figure for thousands of people across India.

In his most recent tweet, Sonu has announced scholarships for those with a desire to pursue education. The scholarships will be disbursed in the name of his late mother, Saroj Sood.

हमारा भविष्य हमारी काबिलियत और मेहनत तय करेगी ! हम कहाँ से हैं , हमारी आर्थिक स्थिति का इस से कोई सम्बन्ध नहीं। मेरी एक कोशिश इस तरफ - स्कूल के बाद की पढ़ाई के लिए full scholarship - ताकि आप आगे बढ़ें और देश की तरक्की में योगदान दें। 🇮🇳 email करें scholarships@sonusood.me pic.twitter.com/tKwIhuHQ5j — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 12, 2020

Soon after his announcement, the comment section was flooded with praises of the actor’s humanitarian efforts. In the image, there are a number of fields of study doodled, indicating the scholarship is open for every field possible.

In an earlier interview with the Times of India, the actor talked about witnessing the struggles of underprivileged parents as they strive to pay for their children’s education.

“While some did not have phones to attend online classes, others did not have money to pay the fees. So, I have tied up with universities across the country to offer scholarships under the name of my mother, Professor Saroj Sood. She used to teach in Moga (Punjab), free of cost. She had told me to take her work ahead, and I feel that this is the right time," he said.

Students from families that have an annual income lower than two lakhs can apply for the scholarship. However, he says there is condition – they must be serious about their studies with a good academic record. He can be reached on Twitter or a direct mail can be sent to scholarships@sonusood.me for any further inquiries.

ज़रूरतमंद की ज़रूरत और उसके भीतर का फाँसला सिर्फ़ आपके हाथ बढ़ाने तक का है। किसका इन्तज़ार कर रहें हैं ? — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 11, 2020

The actor became a real-life hero during the early stages of lockdown when he took the responsibility of sending every stranded migrant back to their home. All that was required was a tweet and he himself would come to help, organise buses and transport routes.