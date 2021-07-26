Sonu Sood Enjoys Greenery of Punjab's Fields With 'Best-Friend' Farah Khan

Actor Sonu Sood has been keeping busy with his social outreach work through his Sood Charity Foundation, however, recently the actor was spotted with filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder for an upcoming project. On Saturday, the actor posted a series of pictures with Farah as the duo prepared to work on an upcoming music video that is being shot in Chandigarh.

Giving a glimpse of the rural Punjabi scene, Sonu was seen sitting atop a tractor with Farah standing next to him. With lush green fields in the background and clear blue sky, the scene was set for the actor and the filmmaker. Sood mentioned in the caption “Haryaali aur Raasta (greenery and paths) with my best friend Farah Khan.”

According to a report by Filmfare, Sood will be starring as a farmer in Tony Kakkar’s upcoming music video. The song will be a reprised version of Altaf Raja’s hit song from the nineties, Tum To Thehre Pardesi.

In an earlier Instagram post, Sood had shared a video from Chandigarh where he was dressed in a sky blue kurta and black pants. In the video, Sood was seen paddling a cart that was carrying the fodder for buffaloes along with the dairy farmer. Sood could be heard having a conversation with the dairy farmer and negotiating a deal of buying buffalo milk in exchange for paddling the heavy cart to its destination. The actor mentioned in the caption, “Time to feed our buffaloes. Sonu sood the milkman. Support Small Business. Support. Support local.”

Commenting on the post, Farah wrote, “So this is what was happening while I was setting up the shot.”

This is the second time Farah and Sonu have collaborated on a creative project. The duo had worked together in Farah’s 2014 film Happy New Year that also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan.

