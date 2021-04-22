Sonu Sood: Every Needy Should Get COVID-19 Vaccine for Free

Actor Sonu Sood feels the Covid preventive vaccine should be available to the needy for free, and there should be a cap on pricing. “Every needy should get vaccine for free. Very important to put a cap on the pricing. Corporates and individuals who can afford should come forward to help everyone get vaccinated. Let’s do business some other time," Sonu Sood tweeted on Wednesday.

Every needy should get vaccine for free.Very important to put a cap on the pricing. Corporates and individuals who can afford should come forward to help everyone get vaccinated.धंधा फिर कभी और कर लेंगे। pic.twitter.com/PrPjGpjcdh— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 21, 2021

Sonu’s tweet came in reaction to a news piece that said that states will get the Covishield vaccine at Rs 400 per dose, private hospitals at Rs 600 and centre at Rs 150.

The actor recently tested positive for the deadly virus and had taken to social media to share the news. He shared a note from his official Twitter account and informed he is currently under home quarantine. His note read, “Hello friends, I would like to inform you that my test for COVID-19 has come positive. So I’ve quarantined myself. Nothing to worry about, On the contrary, I will now have more time to fix your difficulties than ever before. Remember, any trouble. I’m always with you.”

Meanwhile, the Union Government on Wednesday said there are more than 21.57 lakh active Covid cases in the country, which is double the maximum number of active cases India had last year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here