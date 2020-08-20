Sonu Sood Gets About 31,700 Messages for Help Daily, Says 'Humanly Impossible to Reach Out to Everyone'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been living a busy life ever since the beginning of coronavirus lockdown. The actor single-handedly took upon himself to send thousands of migrant workers and their families back to their hometowns. He also ensured that people get proper food and medication while covering their journey.

As time passed, he started receiving more and more requests every day, from all parts of India. Apart from helping people in reaching their homes, Sonu also ensured monetary help to many others, either for their work or medical treatment.

With lots of work every day, it is quite possible for a person to miss a few emails, messages, or calls. Revealing the same to his fans and followers on social media, the actor apologised for missing anyone’s request.

“1137 mails. 19000 FB messages. 4812 Insta messages. 6741 twitter messages. Today’s HELP messages. On average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message,” read his tweet.

1137. mails. 19000. fb messages 4812. Insta messages 6741. twitter messages. Today’s HELP messages. On an average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 20, 2020

The actor recently started Pravasi Rojgar Yojana, an online job portal to help the needy who have lost their work due to the coronavirus pandemic. He aims to help the migrants and others in need to get a secure job to take care of their livelihood. As the Twitter bio reads, the initiative aims to help “millions of jobless migrant workers to find a steady source of livelihood.”