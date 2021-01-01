Sonu Sood Gets Emotional as a Road in His Hometown Gets Named After His Mother

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood recently took to Instagram to pen a special post on Instagram, as a road in his hometown of Moga, Punjab, has been named after his mother. Sonu shared the picture of 'Prof. Saroj Sood Road' and called it his most favourite place in the world.

He also added that his parents must be smiling from heaven. In the emotional note, Sonu wrote,“A visual that I dreamt of all my life. Today a road in my home town Moga has been named after my mom: Prof Saroj Sood Road. The same road by which she traveled all her life. From home to college and then back home. This will always be the most important chapter of my life. I am sure my mom and Dad must be smiling somewhere from the heavens. I wish they were around to see this. I thank Mr Harjot Kamal, Mr Sandeep Hans and Mrs Anita Darshi mam for making this possible.”

Sonu, also recently released his book, 'I Am No Messiah' about his experience of helping people in need during the Covid-19 lockdown. In an interview with IANS, Sonu had talked about missing his late mother while writing the book.

Sonu had said, "My mom, who was a professor, always used to tell me to write about my experiences, whenever you feel they are special because they will stay with you forever. With so many things happening, you tend to forget those experiences, but you can always go back to those pages and revisit those times."

On the work front, Sonu will be next seen in Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. He also has Telugu film Alludu Adhurs, in his kitty.