Sonu Sood Gets Emotional as His Old Local Train Pass Surfaces Online

Actor Sonu Sood has been relentlessly helping migrants stranded in different parts of Mumbai reach their respective hometowns amid the coronavirus crisis. As his initiative came to light, netizens started flooding his social media handle with loving messages and best wishes for the great work he has been doing.

Now, Sonu's old railway pass for travelling in Mumbai local train system has surfaced on social media and it got the actor nostalgic about his journey in the city and career in the film industry. Sharing the image of Sonu's travel pass on social media, one user wrote, "Those who have struggled will understand the plight of others. Sonu used to travel using Rs 420 pass in local trains."

Responding to the image shared on social media by a fan, Sonu wrote, "Life is a full circle."

Life is a full circle ⭕️ https://t.co/XTVp1ysRaz — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh have also praised Sonu for extending help to stranded migrant labourers, and ensuring safe travel for them.

Last week, Chef Vikas Khanna prepared a special dish and named it ‘Moga' after the town in Punjab where actor Sonu was born, as a tribute to his efforts. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also praised Sonu's efforts in sending migrants home and called it 'exemplary.'

Sonu has also launched a toll free number for those seeking help and dedicated a team trying to reach out to maximum people.

