MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sonu Sood Gets Emotional as His Old Local Train Pass Surfaces Online

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has been helping stranded migrants reach home amid the coronavirus crisis. Now his local train pass from struggling days surfaces online.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Sonu Sood has been relentlessly helping migrants stranded in different parts of Mumbai reach their respective hometowns amid the coronavirus crisis. As his initiative came to light, netizens started flooding his social media handle with loving messages and best wishes for the great work he has been doing.

Now, Sonu's old railway pass for travelling in Mumbai local train system has surfaced on social media and it got the actor nostalgic about his journey in the city and career in the film industry. Sharing the image of Sonu's travel pass on social media, one user wrote, "Those who have struggled will understand the plight of others. Sonu used to travel using Rs 420 pass in local trains."

Responding to the image shared on social media by a fan, Sonu wrote, "Life is a full circle."

Meanwhile, Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh have also praised Sonu for extending help to stranded migrant labourers, and ensuring safe travel for them.

Last week, Chef Vikas Khanna prepared a special dish and named it ‘Moga' after the town in Punjab where actor Sonu was born, as a tribute to his efforts. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also praised Sonu's efforts in sending migrants home and called it 'exemplary.'

Sonu has also launched a toll free number for those seeking help and dedicated a team trying to reach out to maximum people.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading