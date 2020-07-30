Sonu Sood Gets Emotional As Migrants Thank Him For Reuniting Them With Their Families

Sonu Sood, who is going to be the first celebrity guest on The Kapil Sharma Show in the post lockdown episode, gets emotional on the show as per the latest promo released by the channel. In the clip, Sonu can be seen watching the video messages of a few migrant workers thanking him for helping them. They are not only seen thanking the actor for reuniting them with their family, but are also seen wishing him a long life. Their wishes got Sonu teary-eyed on the stage.

Sonu has been helping stranded migrants in different Indian cities reach their respective hometowns in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha among others. He recently also arranged a flight from Bishkek in Kyrgystan to New Delhi. Sonu has previously helped students stuck at Kyrgystan by arranging flights to Varanasi and Vizag on different days.

The actor will also be coming up with a memoir based on his experience of helping migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, pictures from the sets when Sonu joined Kapil Sharma and his gang of performers including Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Simona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek were shared.