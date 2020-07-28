Sonu Sood Graces 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Stage, See Pics

Sonu Sood was the first celebrity guest to grace the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show in the post-lockdown episode. The fresh episode will air on TV on Saturday, August 1 and now pictures from the sets when Sonu joined Kapil and his gang of performers have been shared.

Sonu can be seen having a great time with show-host and the troupe which include Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Simona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek. Needless to say, Kapil and his team would have been at their comical best when the new episode was shot after nearly four months of gap due to the coronavirus. There were also cut outs of people placed in the audience behind Archana Puran Singh as the show did not invite actual people for the first, post lockdown episode.

Check out pictures from The Kapil Sharma Show sets as Sonu arrives as the first guest.

Here's a fresh promo of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sonu has been helping stranded migrants in different Indian cities reach their respective hometowns in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha among others. He recently also arranged a flight from Bishkek in Kyrgystan to New Delhi. Sonu has previously helped students stuck at Kyrgystan by arranging flights to Varanasi and Vizag on different days.

He will also be coming up with a memoir based on his experience of helping migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic.