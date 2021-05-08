Sonu Sood Hails Sara Ali Khan as 'Hero' After Actress Makes Donation to Sood Charity Foundation

Amidst the catastrophic coronavirus pandemic that has been spreading like a wildfire across the country, actor Sonu Sood has emerged as a saviour for many distressed people with his charitable work. The actor has been offering free of cost emergency medical services to people who are facing severe symptoms of Covid-19.

Considering the kind of work the actor has been doing, actress Sara Ali Khan made a donation to Sood Charity Foundation. Commending Sara’s contribution, Sonu took to Twitter and appreciated her efforts. The actor expressed his gratitude to Sara and wrote that he is extremely proud of her. Sonu motivated her to continue doing the good work as she has inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. “You are a hero,” wrote Sonu.

Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the @soodfoundation! Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero @sara_ali_khan95— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 8, 2021

Sara has been actively amplifying SOS calls from her followers on Instagram and often tags Sood and his foundation to get help. Sara and Sonu have worked together in Rohit Shetty’s 2018 action comedy Simmba that also starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

On Saturday, Sonu grieved the demise of one the patients he had helped airlift. 25-year-old Bharti was facing severe symptoms of coronavirus and required immediate medical attention. Sonu and his team had helped in arranging a private jet that airlifted her to Hyderabad. However, in his Instagram post, Sonu wrote she fought like a tigress on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine till her last breath. He further wrote that life is genuinely unfair at times and paid his condolences to Bharti’s family.

Sonu and his charity foundation has been relentlessly working towards providing essential medical services like oxygen cylinders, medicines, ICU beds, ventilators, ambulance services and much more, as SOS calls reach him throughout the day. In one of his earlier Instagram posts, Sonu showed how his smartphone was constantly receiving messages from families of Covid patients.

