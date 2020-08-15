Sonu Sood has a Witty Response for Twitterati Asking Him to Fix Her Slow Internet

Ever since Sonu Sood stepped forward to support those in need during the coronavirus induced lockdown, he has come across some bizarre and funny requests. The actor takes them sportingly and responds to demands with wit. Recently, a Twitterati asked Sonu to help him fix her internet speed.

The user, who goes by the name Manju Sharma on Twitter, tagged Sonu Sood and wrote, "Please help me to increase the internet speed of my mobile.. It’s disgusting.” In response Sonu wrote, “Can you manage till tomorrow morning? right now busy with getting someone’s computer repaired, someone’s marriage fixed, getting someone’s train ticket confirmed, someone’s house’s water problem. Such important jobs people have assigned to me Kripya Dhyan Dein.”

Can you manage till tomorrow morning? right now busy with getting someone’s computer repaired, someone’s marriage fixed, getting someone’s train ticket confirmed, someone’s house’s water problem. Such important jobs people have assigned to me 😜😂😂🙏 कृपा ध्यान दें। https://t.co/Ks4TF9yqHR — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 14, 2020

Sood is being hailed as messiah of migrants lately, due to his efforts in helping them reach home during the pandemic-induced lockdown. However, things were not so rosy for him always.

Talking about his days of struggle, Sonu while shooting for the Azadi special episode of the show "India's Best Dancer" said: "I am an engineer, and after my graduation when I went back to my family, I thought I would start a family business there. But I always wished to come to Mumbai. Initially, I thought that my parents would stop me from going to Mumbai as I am their only son, but my mother asked me to go and achieve my dreams."

"I still remember when I first came to Mumbai, I had Rs 5,500 which I had saved. I went to Film City, paid Rs 400 to get an entry because I was stopped at the gate. I thought that if I roamed around in Film City, a director or a producer would spot me and cast me in their project, which never happened. It is only because of my parents' blessings that I am here now," added the actor, who had started his film career with the 1999 Tamil movie "Kallazhagar," he added.

(with inputs from IANS)