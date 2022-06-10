Sonu Sood Helps Child Who Was Born With 4 Legs and 4 Hands, Fans Call Him 'Best Human On Earth'

If there is one actor who never fails to win hearts then it is obviously Sonu Sood. Ever since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor has helped hundreds of people. From helping migrants to providing food the needy and medical treatment to those who cannot afford, Sonu Sood has done it all. Once again, the actor has left netizens completely impressed as he has now helped a child in getting her surgery done.

On Thursday night, Sonu Sood took to his official Instagram account and shared that a girl named Chahumukhi was born with four additional hands and legs in her body. While her parents had no money to get her surgery done, the actor helped them. He funded the entire treatment and shared that her surgery has been done successfully now. Sharing pictures of the girl from the hospital bed, Sonu Sood wrote, “Mera aur Chaumukhi Kumari ka safar kamyaab raha. Chaumukhi was born with four legs and four hands in a small village in Bihar. Now she’s ready to go back to her home after a successful surgery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Among others, Suneil Shetty, Ridhima Pandit and Esha Gupta dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. While one of the fans called him ‘Best person on earth,’ another social media user wrote, “Sir… bhut kam log apke jaise hote hai… Bhagwan apko hamesha khush rakh (There are very less people like you, may god always give happiness to you).” “Gareebo ka messiah,” a third comment read.

On the work front, Sonu Sood was recently seen in Samrat Prithviraj. The movie also starred Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt. It was the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. However, the film did not perform really well at the box office despite being declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

