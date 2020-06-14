Sonu Sood Helps Surendra Rajan Who is Stranded in Mumbai

Veteran actor Surendra Rajan, who is best known for her role in Munnabhai MBBS, has been stranded in Mumbai ever since the lockdown as he had come to the city to film a web-series. The actor has now received aid from Sonu Sood, who has been helping stranded people in Mumbai to reach their respective homes.

Talking to DNA, the veteran actor said, "Sonu Sood’s work is amazing and I am surprised that a man is working like this. One cannot do this unless he has a tremendous will to help people from within. He is doing extraordinary work and people like Sonu Sood are rare."

The actor also said that even though he is in touch with Sanjay Dutt, who has been like a son to him, he did not want to ask him for aid. Rajan said that he received Rs 45,000 from a disciple for three months and he has been getting help from institutions who provided him with ration.

Sonu Sood, last sent 200 idli vendors home to Tamil Nadu, among many others. The actor recently launched a toll free number - 18001213711 - through which one can reach out to his team for help. "I was getting a lot of calls... thousands of calls everyday. My family and friends were busy collecting the data then we realised we might miss out on a lot of people who we will not be able to approach us. So we decided to open this call centre, it is a toll free number," Sood told PTI.

