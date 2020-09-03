Sonu Sood Hilariously Reveals Akshay Kumar's Superpower, Says 'He Counts His Cash Really Fast'

After Saif Ali Khan, Sonu Sood is the next Bollywood star to feature on Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha Season 5 (work from home edition). On Tuesday, the show's host Neha Dhupia shared a teaser of the episode, which will feature Sonu Sood, on Instagram.

During the chat, Neha asked Sonu about Akshay Kumar's superpower. Sonu Sood, who has co-starred with Akshay Kumar in films like Singh Is Kinng, Entertainment and Gabbar Is Back, jokingly said, "Woh note badi tezi se ginnta hai yaar aur usne mujhe lagta hai counting machine bhi li hogi... (he counts his cash really fast. I think he must have got currency count machine)." When Neha asked Sonu Sood about his Happy New Year director and friend Farah Khan, the actor said, "She doesn't need a mike to scold you. She might be speaking in Mumbai, but her voice can reach a person sitting in Punjab."

Sharing a snippet from the fun-filled episode on social media, Neha Dhupia wrote: "I am grateful to have a friend who's been in my life since 15 years! I have seen his heart of gold since years and now people see it too. Please welcome to No Filter Neha Season 5 this week ...A man who is a real life superhero and also a very dear friend."

Sonu is currently all over the news for his noble deeds where he has been helping people across the nation who are in need.