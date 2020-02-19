Sonu Sood Hopes to Recreate Magic with Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj

Actor Sonu Sood, who will next be seen onscreen in the big-budget period drama Prithviraj, hopes to strike the same magic with the film's hero Akshay Kumar that the duo has shared in many projects before.

"The shoot is on. It's one of the most expensive films coming out this year, during Diwali. Akshay and I have worked together in three to four films, and all those films were huge hits. So, we hope to recreate that magic in this film, too," said Sonu, while interacting with the media at a promotional event of Godrej Interio.

Sonu has worked with Akshay in Singh Is Kinng, Entertainment and Gabbar Is Back in the past.

Not much is known yet about Sonu's character in Prithviraj, directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, but the actor said he is playing a prominent role.

"I feel Dr. Chandrapraksh Dwivedi and (producer) Aditya Chopra are masters of their craft, and they will make sure that this film will be one of the biggest films of the year," he said.

Talking about his other upcoming projects, Sonu said: "I am producing a biopic of (badminton player) PV Sindhu and the film is in the pre-production stage at the moment. We will share details of that film very soon. I will also start the shoot for two South Indian films this year. With ‘Prithviraj' and two South Indian films and my home production, this year is going to be very important for me. So, I am looking forward to it."

Prithviraj is a historical drama that traces the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the title role while Manushi Chhillar makes her debut as Rani Samyukta.

The film is slated to release on November 13, on Diwali.

