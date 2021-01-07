Sonu Sood Illegally Turned Residential Building Into Hotel:BMC

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has lodged a complaint against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, alleging that he has converted a residential building in Juhu into a hotel without permission, a police official said on Thursday. The K-West ward of the BMC filed the complaint at Juhu Police Station on Monday.

Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner of K- West ward, confirmed that the complaint has been filed against Sood for alleged violation of the provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. In the two-page complaint letter, the BMC alleged that the actor did not take any permission from the authorities before carrying out the structural changes in Shakti Sagar, a residential building on Juhu’s AB Nair Road.

“It was found that accused Mr Sonu Sood and Mrs Sonali Sonu Sood have instituted/commenced/undertaken/carried out development or changed the user of land as detailed below: Unauthorised addition/alteration beyond approved plans and unauthorised change of user from residential to residential hotel building without taking technical sanction from competent authority,” the BMC said in its complaint. As per the complaint, the BMC had issued a notice to Sood in October last year in this connection.

“The land was one again inspected on Monday and it was found that the accused had not complied with the requistitions and was continuing to carry out unauthorised development even after the notice was served to him,” the BMC said in the complaint. Sources in the Juhu police station said that no FIR has been registered against the actor so far.

"We are waiting for the BMC officials to tell us in detail about the unauthorised structural changes so that we can take further steps," the police official said. Sood, who is known for films like "Dabangg", "Jodha Akbar", and "Simmba', came into spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the lockdown.