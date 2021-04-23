Sonu Sood is Now Covid-free, Actor Informs Fans with This Uber-cool Picture

Actor Sonu Sood has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The actor informed fans and followers about the same through an Instagram post on his account. Sonu posted a photo of himself wearing a white facemask and showing negative sign with his fingers and wrote: “Tested: COVID-19 Negative." The actor had tested positive on April 17 for Covid, nearly ten days after receiving the vaccine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

The actor was recently made the brand ambassador for Punjab’s anti-coronavirus vaccination programme. Sood had also met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on April 10. The 47-year-old actor, who catapulted to the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown last year, said he’d continue his work for those in need.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

“This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking the utmost care," Sood had earlier shared. “But don’t worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember, I’m always there for you all."

The actor had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on April 7.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here