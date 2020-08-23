Sonu Sood Keeps His Promise to Pune's 'Warrior Aaji', Opens Martial Arts Training School for Her

Shanta Pawar aka 'warrior Aaji', 85, who went viral on social media recently as she showed off martial arts skills with bamboo sticks on streets, will now teach disciples in her own training school, courtesy of Sonu Sood.

Sonu opened up a martial arts school for Aaji on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Aaji said in a video, "This dream of my mine has been fulfilled by Sonu. I have named my school after him. I am very thankful to him."

A few kids can be seen practicing with bamboo sticks in Sonu Sood Martial Arts School. Aaji will teach women & young children self-defence techniques in the training school. Earlier, on seeing the viral street videos of Aaji, Sonu had offered to open a school for her. Now, he has fulfilled his promise.

Aaji recently featured in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India on the occasion of Independence Day. She reportedly decided to perform on the streets to sustain herself and her family. A clip that was widely shared on social media showed her rotating one stick and then two sticks at a rapid speed before seeking alms.

