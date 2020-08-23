Sonu Sood Keeps His Promise to Pune's 'Warrior Aaji', Opens Martial Arts Training School for Her

Shanta Pawar aka 'warrior Aaji', 85, who went viral on social media recently as she showed off martial arts skills with bamboo sticks on streets, will now teach disciples in her own training school, courtesy of Sonu Sood.
Sonu opened up a martial arts school for Aaji on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Aaji said in a video, "This dream of my mine has been fulfilled by Sonu. I have named my school after him. I am very thankful to him."
On the occasion of #GaneshChaurthi, @Sonu_Sood opens a martial arts school for the warrior grandma Shanta Pawar whose video went viral on the internet. The messiah of migrants opened the school for her so that she can teach women & young children self-defence techniques. In order to express her gratitude, she has named the school as Sonu Sood Martial Arts School & he has promised that he will visit the school at the earliest!
A few kids can be seen practicing with bamboo sticks in Sonu Sood Martial Arts School. Aaji will teach women & young children self-defence techniques in the training school. Earlier, on seeing the viral street videos of Aaji, Sonu had offered to open a school for her. Now, he has fulfilled his promise.
Aaji recently featured in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India on the occasion of Independence Day. She reportedly decided to perform on the streets to sustain herself and her family. A clip that was widely shared on social media showed her rotating one stick and then two sticks at a rapid speed before seeking alms.
The one good thing which has come out of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown is that it has brought several skills and talents of people to the front, which were otherwise hidden or had gone unnoticed for a long time. The latest addition to the list is of a lady from #Pune showing off her martial arts skills in the middle of the road, only to earn for her family members. The 85-year-old, who has gone viral by the name '#WarriorAaji', can be seen wearing a simple saree and mask and wielding two sticks like a professional to perform various stunts. As the woman earned overnight fame on social media, even Bollywood stars like @riteishd and @randeephooda couldn't help but be awestruck by the septuagenarian's impeccable skills.
