‘Sonu Sood Ki Supermarket’ is Winning Internet, Fans Shower Love

Sonu Sood recently made headlines as he became a messiah for thousands of people during the COVID-19 crisis. The actor went out of his way to help the needy. He started by providing transportation for the migrants who had to walk to their hometowns amid the nationwide lockdown. He not only ensured proper meals for their travel but also tried his level best to provide jobs too. Every day, several people reached out to him, and he came to help all. Recently, when the country faced an oxygen crisis, Sonu once again stepped in came to the rescue of many.

The Bollywood actor has a fun side too and time and again, he shares his hilarious and quirky videos on social media. Earlier, Sonu opened his dhaba and had also shared a video of himself making homemade lemonade.

Once again, the actor is back with another video that will leave you in splits.

Sonu shared a video on his Instagram handle that featured him selling bread, eggs, and more. Referring to it as 'Sonu Sood Ki Supermarket', the actor said that as the malls are closed, the most important and expensive supermarket was ready. He said that a single egg in his supermarket costs Rs6 while a big loaf of bread is ofRs 40.

The actor added that whoever wants to avail of this service should place their orders soon. Sonu highlighted that he will charge extra for the delivery. Sharing the hilarious video, he captioned it as ‘Free home delivery.’His fans, who have massively increased after the actor’s contribution to the country’s fight against the pandemic, flooded the comment section. While many showered love on the video, there were some who prayed for his well-being and lauded him for his efforts.

Several videos of people affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic have surfaced online where they travel from kilometres far places to meet the actor and seek his help.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here