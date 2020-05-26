Sonu Sood Launches Toll Free Number for Migrants Seeking Help to Reach Home

Actor Sonu Sood has launched a toll free number to help migrants to reach their homes. Moved by the plight of troubled migrants walking several miles without food and water, Sood facilitated several buses for workers stuck in Mumbai due to the nationwide lockdown.

The actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP. Now he has launched a toll free number - 18001213711 - through which one can reach out to his team for help.

"I was getting a lot of calls... thousands of calls everyday. My family and friends were busy collecting the data then we realised we might miss out on a lot of people who we will not be able to approach us. So we decided to open this call centre, it is a toll free number," Sood told PTI.

The actor said the attempt is to help as many people as possible to reach their home. "We have a dedicated team working on it, trying to reach out to maximum people and contact each and every person. We don't know how many people we will be able to help but we will try," he added.

Sood's Twitter page is full of messages from people seeking help. The actor has been constantly responding to them, promising that he will be coming to their aid.

While most people have just sympathised with the migrants looking at visuals of their suffering, the actor has been arranging buses and tickets for those who want to go back to their native villages. He has become a ray of hope for thousands.

