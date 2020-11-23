Sonu Sood Leaves Behind Bollywood Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar in Twitter Engagement Race

With his tireless work and noble gestures towards migrant workers, students, frontline workers, a circus troupe and patients during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood has emerged as an inspiration for millions across the country.

The actor, who has been appointed as the State Icon of Punjab by the Election Commission of India recently, has now achieved a new feat. Sonu has left behind superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar as far as engagement on Twitter is concerned. Having opened up the social media platform to reach out to the needy during these challenging times has put the philanthropist on the top position.

Twitteet, a social media analytics firm, in their analytics report for the month of October has said that he is ranked at number four among all categories. Twitteet analysed the Twitter engagements for eminent personalities in the fields of politics, journalism, business, investment, sports, film, book writing, culinary art, and comedy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who topped the list, was followed by Rahul Gandhi, Virat Kohli and Sonu Sood.

The actor topped the Bollywood list with 2.4 million engagements. He is followed by Khan, Kumar, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh and Pooja Hegde.

On a related note, Sonu, who is looking forward to the launch of his autobiography titled I Am No Messiah, has been lauded for his relief work by his fans, peers and prominent politicians of the country. He has proved that all it takes is a big heart to extend a helping hand to those in need.