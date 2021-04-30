Sonu Sood Left in Tears on the Sets of Dance Deewane 3, Watch Emotional Video

Bollywood actor, Sonu Sood, will be seen judging the popular dancing reality show Dance Deewane 3 this weekend. The show that is aired on Colours TV, will not see judge Madhuri Dixit in some episodes. Sonu and Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi will replace her for a couple of episodes.

Colours TV posted a video of the upcoming episode on their Instagram page showing a glimpse of Sonu getting a warm welcome on the show and contestants paying a tribute to him by performing for him and saluting him for his unconditional service to the people of the country. Sonu can be seen moving to tears watching the performance.

In another promotional video, it can be seen how Sonu is getting emotional on seeing the family of Bharti, a Nagpur-based woman who was critically ill and whom he got airlifted to Hyderabad for treatment. As her family members expressed their gratitude towards Sonu and gave him the title of an angel, helping them out in need, he moved to tearson the sets of the reality show.

In the upcoming episode, contestants will be seen giving a special tribute to the police and the doctors who have worked continuously for the welfare of the public during the distressing times of the pandemic.

On Thursday, Sonu shared a video on his Instagram page in which he can be seen appealing to the government to help secure the future of those children who have lost their parents to the pandemic. He requested the centre, state governments, and NGOs to provide free education to such children.

Sonu has turned into a real-life hero for many since the Covid-19 pandemic has struck the country. He has been at the forefront, helping the stranded migrant workers and students to reach home, arranging for medical resources like oxygen cylinders, beds and medicines. The actor too was hit by Covid-19 and has recovered from the virus recently.

