Sonu Sood Meets Maha Governor, Discusses His Work for Migrants During Lockdown

Amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sonu Sood has been arranging transport for stranded migrant labourers to ensure they can go to their native places.

  Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 8:32 PM IST
Film actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday at Raj Bhavan to apprise him of the work he was doing to help migrants amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Sood had won praise after he chartered buses to ferry stranded migrants to their hometowns in other states.

The governor applauded Sood for his work and assured him support, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Earlier, the Governor of Maharashtra had praised Bollywood star Sonu Sood for extending help to stranded migrant labourers, and ensuring safe travel for them.

Amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sonu has been arranging transport for stranded migrant labourers to ensure they can go to their native places.

The governor complimented the actor on Twitter.

"Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, film star @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the office of the Governor of Maharashtra.

Sonu was humbled by the appreciation.

He replied: "Thank you so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families… Honoured."

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also lauded Sonu Sood, who was born and brought up in the state, for his charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It fills me with immense pride whenever I read about my fellow Punjabis going beyond their call of duty to help those in need and this time it is our Moga boy Sonu Sood who has been actively helping migrant workers by arranging for their food and transportation," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

"Good work Sonu!" he added.

Last week, Chef Vikas Khanna prepared a special dish and named it ‘Moga' after the town in Punjab where actor Sonu Sood was born, as a tribute to his efforts.

(With inputs from agencies)


