Sonu Sood Meets Telangana Minister KTR Who'd Called Him Superhero for Covid-19 Charity

Actor Sonu Sood met Telangana IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao, who had called him a ‘superhero’ in a tweet recently, for a luncheon at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. The actor received a warm welcome from KTR and both discussed plans to serve people. The minister praised Sonu Sood for his selfless service for people during the coronavirus pandemic. KTR has appreciated the actor and his services to the people facing problems in the state and the country.

When KTR inquired about his plans, the actor said that he is inspired by his mother to serve the needy and those in distress. Sonu Sood also lauded the minister’s seamless services for the people through social media. The actor said he wanted to continue serving people in future.

The actor also talked about his relationship with Hyderabad and the state. He also praised KTR for bringing international companies to the state and Hyderabad and providing many jobs and employment opportunities to the youth and eligible.

The luncheon ended with the minister honouring the actor with a shawl. Minister Srinivas Goud and other officials were also present at the luncheon.

Sometime back, the minister, while praising the actor’s relief efforts, had called him a superhero. While responding to a man who had thanked him for his help, the minister had tweeted, “Am just an elected public representative doing my bit brother. You can call @SonuSood a super hero for sure Thumbs up. Also, request you to kindly help others in distress (sic)."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here