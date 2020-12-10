Sonu Sood Mortgaged Eight Properties to Raise Rs 10 crore For Needy Amid the Pandemic: Report

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has reportedly mortgaged eight properties in Mumbai, to raise Rs 10 crore and help the needy. Sood had worked hard to help the less privileged during the entire duration of the lockdown and his efforts were widely appreciated and the actor is not scaling down his efforts and making sure that his help reaches as many people as possible.

According to a Money Control report, Sood who has been at the forefront in organising several aid measures since the coronavirus -induced lockdown was questioned about his motive behind his humanitarian efforts.

The report stated that Sood mortgaged his properties located at various places in Mumbai to raise funds. The properties include two commercial shops and six flats. The documents accessed by the portal, also states that the agreement was signed in the first week of September this year and they were registered in November 2020. The actor has reportedly paid a registration fee of Rs 5 lakh to raise funds by mortgaging his property which is located on the AB Nayar Road, in Mumbai.

Earlier this week, Sood was forced to share proof after few accused him of offering help to fake accounts and running a ‘PR exercise’. The 47-year-old responded by sharing screenshots of a spreadsheet and a hospital’s scheduled paediatric surgeries, wrote, ‘That’s the best part brother.I find a needy & they somehow find me,’ the Hindustan Times reported.

The actor’s humanitarian efforts had earlier shot into limelight for providing meals to the underprivileged and by offering transport facilities to stranded labourers to return to their hometowns when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown in the country due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. He also put in place a toll-free helpline number for migrant workers to send in their requests.

In view of his humanitarian work, Sood was conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

On the work front, the actor is currently working in Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Prithviraj’. The film also marks the debut of former Miss Universe, Manushi Chiller.