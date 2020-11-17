Sonu Sood Named State Icon of Punjab by the Election Commission of India

Actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as state icon of Punjab by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The statement quoting Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said his office had sent a proposal to the ECI in this regard and they approved the same.

"I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful for this honour. Having been born in Punjab, this appointment means so much to me, emotionally. I am happy to have made my state proud of me and I am motivated to keep working hard," Sonu expressed his happiness.

The decision of honouring Sonu Sood with the title comes after he earned laurels for his humanitarian work during the lockdown. Belonging to Moga district of Punjab, Sood catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus -triggered lockdown. Sood arranged transport facilities for migrant labourers stuck in various places to their homes and his humanitarian work was highly appreciated by all sections of society.

He also helped people by giving them face shields, food, mobile phones and more.

A few days ago, Sonu announced that he is all set to come up with his autobiography titled I am No Messiah. The book will be written in first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.

"People have been very kind and have lovingly named me messiah. But I really do believe that I am no messiah. I simply do what my heart tells me to. It is our responsibility as human beings to be compassionate and help each other," Sonu shared.

The book, which will be co-written by Meena Iyer, is expected to be out in December.

On the film front, Sonu will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer in "Prithviraj".