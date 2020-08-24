Sonu Sood Offers Accommodation to 20,000 Migrant Workers

Actor Sonu Sood on Monday announced that he is offering accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers in Noida. The actor, who was in the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, shared the news on Instagram.

Sood, 47, also said these workers have also been provided jobs in garment factories of the region through their initiative Pravasi Rojgar. "I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through #PravasiRojgar. "With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will collectively work round the clock for this noble cause @pravasirojgar," he wrote alongside the poster promising that the workers will be put up at a "hygienic staying facility".

The actor along with his team had rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with stranded workers and arrange their transportation during the lockdown. Sood recently launched an app to offer support to workers in finding job opportunities in various sectors across the country.

