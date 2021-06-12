Sonu Sood Offers Free Coaching Scholarships For UPSC Aspirants

Actor Sonu Sood has acted as a messiah for numerous people in need since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country last year. He selflessly stood by the migrant workers, arranging special cars and buses to send them back to their homes. Not just this, Sonu Sood also extended a helping hand to those who have lost their jobs due to the economic slowdown during the lockdown. On the education front, he had voluntarily shouldered the responsibility of educating many helpless, underprivileged, and talented children.

Apart from these, the actor provided financial help for the treatment of many. For those children who lost their parents/guardians during these times or have turned poor, the actor appealed to the central and state governments to provide free education during these trying times.

Now, Sonu has decided to do another commendable job. This time, he has come forward to give coaching scholarships to those who are aspiring to join civil services but are not able to prepare properly due to a lack of opportunities and money.

On Friday, the actor announced on Twitter the free coaching scholarships for students preparing for the UPSC examination. In the post, he mentioned about the new initiative Sambhavam in collaboration with Divine India Youth Association, New Delhi.

Karni hai IAS ki tayyari ✍️ Hum lenge aapki zimmedari 🙏🏻Thrilled to announce the launch of 'SAMBHAVAM'.A @SoodFoundation & @diyanewdelhi initiative. Details on https://t.co/YO6UJqRIR5 pic.twitter.com/NvFgpL1Llj — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 11, 2021

In order to avail the scholarship, the aspirants will have to apply through the official website of Sonu’s foundation — www.soodcharityfoundation.org. According to his post, the last date for submission of the application is June 30.

Impressed by his work, netizens lauded his initiative.

@SonuSood 🙏 This is the only celebrity in Bollywood who has used his money properly and in the right place and on the right people, so today he has left everyone behind and reached number one. #SonuSoodRealHero pic.twitter.com/w4oig41hSb— Shumaira ❤️ (@Shumaira143) June 11, 2021

Superb we support— Gaurav 🇮🇳 (@GauravS52231647) June 11, 2021

Real Hero sonu sud hi haiInko Hamare desh ka P. M hona hi chahiye— Priyanka Sarkar (@Priyank01148367) June 12, 2021

In the past, the star’s fans have also suggested his name for Padma Vibhushan. Not just fans, but Telugu actor, Brahmaji also praised Sonu for his commendable work and forwarded his name as a recommendation to the government.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here