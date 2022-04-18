Sonu Sood On His Comparison With Rannvijay Singha For Roadies: 'He Has Set Great Standards'

Ever since Sonu Sood joined Roadies, netizens have been comparing him to the show’s former host Rannvijay Singha. While Rannvijay hosted the show for 17 years, Sonu Sood replaced him for Roadies 18 earlier this year. However, in a recent interview, Sonu Sood opened up about his comparison with Rannvijaya and stated that the former host has set a high standard. Sonu Sood further talked about people liking Roadies 18 and added that he is glad he could do justice after Rannvijaya.

What did Sonu Sood say about his comparison with Rannvijay Singha?

“I’ve seen Rannvijay hosting the show and he is my brother and I love him a lot. He has done so well and he has set a great standard of Roadies and now I’ll have to live up to the expectations. I am glad we could do justice to the show because people who have seen the show have praised it and called it magical. They also said that the hardcore Roadies fans are going to love it and connect with it," the actor told ETimes.

Advertisement

Sonu Sood also mentioned how he tried to use his personal experience for Roadies 18. “I don’t think it is about comparisons. It is more about the journeys that the host lives with the Roadies. Rannvijay has lived some amazing journeys with them and I’ve also tried to live an amazing journey with them. I’ve tried to share my real-life experiences with them and I hope they can learn a few things from these experiences and I might also learn a few things," he said.

On being asked about his experience of hosting Roadies, Sonu Sood called it ‘exciting’ and compared it to his college life. “It’s very exciting to host Roadies because I feel we all have a Roadie within us from our college days. When we are in our college we don’t plan things, just go with the flow. Kahin bhi so Jao, ghoomne Nikal Jao, Bhuk lage toh kha lo and that becomes the most interesting part of our journey. And when you get a chance to become a host of a show like Roadies where you have to guide people, mentor them, it makes the experience even more special," he said.

Roadies 18 premiered last week. The show airs on MTV from Friday to Sunday. One can also watch the show on Voot.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.