Sonu Sood On Nepotism Debate: An Outsider Will Always Be An Outsider

Actor Sonu Sood recenty attended a virtual event e-Mind Rocks 2020, where he opened up about the raging debate on nepotism in Bollywood. The actor said that he used to work-out with late Sushant Singh Rajput in the same gym, and when the news of his death first broke, he thought it was fake. He had to call up other acquaintances to find out it was unfortunately true.

He said that he knew Sushant from his television days and knew him to be a very hardworking person. "When an outsider comes to the city and makes it big, it makes us very proud and gives every newcomer hope. But when something like this happens, it leaves all of us heartbroken," he said at the event (via).

He said that this will also have an effect on future generations of actors coming from different cities as parents also have the notion that the film industry is unsafe for people struggling in Mumbai.

Sonu said that the pressure is real. Thousands of people come to Mumbai to look fo work but only a very few get their big break. Sonu said, "An outsider will always remain an outsider. When I came to the city, I already had a degree in mechanical engineering, I thought people's approach towards me would be different. But it wasn't. I never got an entry into office. I realise in those first 6-8 months that is the journey is going to be tough."

He added that the only thing he can tell outsiders coming to the city is that they should do so only when they have nerves of steele. He further said that just because someone looks a certain way and has a well-built physique doesn't mean a production house will spot them and give them work.

On the other hand, he added, that star-kids have easy access because their parents can call a director and they can get work. He even said that it will be easier for his kids to get work if they want to.

He further said that his late parents would ask him why his pictures in posters were smaller in comparison to other actors. He then said that he believes the attention he has been receiving in the media since his help in the migrant crisis is his parent's "magic from heaven."

He will be next seen in Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhilar.