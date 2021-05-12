Sonu Sood on Running in Elections: Better off as 'Aam Aadmi'

Netizens have been demanding that Sonu Sood, who has been helping coronavirus affected people and migrant workers, should contest elections. Many are of the opinion that he should be running for the Prime Minister’s post. In fact, only recently Vir Das and Rakhi Sawant have shared that he should be the next PM.

Now, Sonu has finally reacted to reports of him running in the elections. He said, “Yeh apna kaam nahi hai (This is not our job)." He further said, “Hum aadmi hi acche hain (Better off as a normal person)." While interacting with the paparazzi, he even offered them fresh drinks from his home.

The actor has been helping people cope with the ongoing Covid crises in the country. From arranging for beds to oxygen cylinders and life-saving injections, Sonu has been trying to reach out to as many people as he can.

Last year, too, Sonu had actively worked to help migrants reach home and also provided e-rickshaws for the unemployed.

(With IANS inputs)

