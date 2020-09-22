Sonu Sood on Trolls Calling Him 'Fraud': Instead of Trolling Me, Go Out and Help Someone

Sonu Sood is being hailed as the messiah of migrants lately, due to his efforts in helping them reach home during the pandemic-induced lockdown. However, the actor was recently targetted and questioned about all the philanthropic work that he has been doing.

Responding to the trolls Sood in an interview with Barkha Dutt said, "You may be doing it because it is your profession, you are being paid for it. It doesn’t affect me and I will continue doing what I do.”

He also responded to allegations which called him a fraud. The actor said, “For those who claim that I am not doing anything, my reply is that I have a database of 7,03,246 people whom I have helped and whose addresses, phone numbers, Aadhar card numbers I have. All the students whom I have helped to come from abroad, I have all their details. I don’t want to clarify but I have the data. Instead of trolling me, go out and help someone.”

This is not the first time that Sonu's intentions of working for the needy were questioned. Earlier, it was alleged that he want to enter politics. But Sood had said he is not interested in entering politics at the moment, as he still has miles to go as an actor.

"If I get into politics, I'll give my 100 per cent. I'll make sure that no one has any problem. I'll solve their problems, I'll spend time. So, I think I am not ready for it at the moment. And I think that at the moment, I am not answerable to anyone and that is why I can do things in a more open way. I don't have to ask anyone or any party 'what should I do'. I decide and do it on my own will," Sonu had told IANS.