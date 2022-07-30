Sonu Sood On Why He Doesn’t Party On His Birthday: ‘It’s About Loved Ones Around You'

Sonu Sood is a versatile actor whose career spans over two decades. Having done films in multiple industries, the Happy New Year actor managed to break through the clutter of the Indian Film Industry with films like Dabbang. He is also noted for his humanitarian works during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor who turned 49 today shared his inhibitions about Bollywood Parties, and about lavish celebrations on birthdays.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Paltan actor expressed how he feels more comfortable spending time with family and loved ones rather than throwing an extravagant party. He said, “I don’t throw those parties, I am more of a home-body. I am not a party person, I feel a bit lost with so many people around there. A lot of people ask me to throw one, especially on birthdays, but I feel shy. It’s a different feeling. There are two phases of life- one where you are a kid and get really excited about birthdays, lot of attention around you. And now, when I feel stressed, since there are so many people who want to meet me and there’s so much to do.”

Sonu further quipped, “It’s always nice there, there are a lot of people around. I don’t know how many of them are genuinely excited for the one throwing though, they are there for the sake of it. Some are there genuinely, some just want to be seen, it’s sad. The day is all about your family and the loved ones around you, who you can connect with. These big fat parties, that’s a different clan, and with all due respect, they enjoy, they should do that. Maybe that’s not my cup of tea.”

In the candid interview, the actor also revealed that all those whom he assisted during the pandemic are immensely grateful towards the actor. He said, “People tell me that they sold off their mobile phones, coolers and bicycles to make it to the city. All this makes it a very special day for me. I have never met these people in my entire life. I saved many families, they come just to thank me. That keeps you smiling, that you must have done something right in your life. I am glad God is guiding us, there are miles to go but the journey is still on.”

On the professional front, the actor has taken charge to push India’s start-ups. Earlier this month, he announced a new show titled ‘Kuberan’s House’ which is touted to be quite similar to Shark Tank India. The actor was also last seen in Samrat Prithviraj where he portrayed the historical character of Chand Bardai.

