Sonu Sood on Why He Left Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: 80 Percent of My Scenes Were Chopped Off

After a controversy over the directorial credits of Manikarnika, Sonu Sood, who was playing a pivotal role in Manikarnika, had also quit the movie in August 2018 owing to his professional commitment towards Simmba. Sonu had said that he walked out of Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi due to the clash of the looks he required to sport in the two films.

Now, the actor has once again opened up about what made him leave Manikarnika after Kangana Ranaut took over the reins as the film’s director. Sonu was part of the film when it was being directed by Krish.

“Kangana is a friend of mine for many years, and I don’t want to hurt her sentiments. But to talk about it, I will say that when we had shot for major portions of Manikarnika, I asked my director that we need to start shooting again and he said that he received an email saying that he is not going to be a part of the project anymore.”

In an interview with Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story, he added that he spoke to the actor about how the situation stands, “She said that she wants to direct the film and wants me to support her. I said okay but we need to get him back on the set because he has worked really hard for the film but she denied saying that she wanted to continue directing. Then I asked her to send across rushes from the film and I saw that 80% of my scenes were chopped off and the scenes that I was narrated were not there.

"I spoke to Kangana again and she confessed as a friend that she wanted this to be shot in a certain way. So I told her that she is a great friend of mine but I’m not comfortable in shooting what she is asking me to do, I said an okay to the previous script and director but I would like to walk out of this project and I won’t even speak about it. I had given the film four months and had left a few projects. I felt a lot of grief, but didn’t say anything.”

Earlier, Kangana had said that Sonu Sood left Manikarnika because he refused to work under a woman director.