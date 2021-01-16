Sonu Sood Opens up 'Tailor Shop', Shares Video of Him Stitching Pants

Can you imagine Sonu Sood stitching clothes on a sewing machine himself? To your surprise, the actor has shared a video of him doing the same on social media.

The video is going viral all over the internet and is cute and funny to watch. The actor captioned the post as "Sonu Sood tailoring shop". He added that he will offer free stitching services at his shop and joked that there is no guarantee for his skills as you could get knickers stitched instead of a pant.

The actor has 8.3 million followers on Instagram and the video has been viewed by over 12 lakh people till now, with more than 4,800 comments. Fans are showering their love on the video by commenting smileys and other emojis.

The actor has featured in the newly-released music video titled Pagal Nahi Hona, with singer Sunanda Sharma. The song is a Punjabi romantic number.

Sonu has been in the news during the Covid-19 pandemic because of his unstoppable spirit to help and support to the migrant workers and all those who were in need. He has also released his memoir I am No Messiah, where he has talked about his experience of helping people.

The actor was recently chosen for the prestigious 'SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award' by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his humanitarian work during the pandemic.

Sonu started his acting career in 1999 with a Tamil Film, Kallazhagar. His first Bollywood movie came in the year 2002 named Shaheed-E-Azam, where he played the role of Bhagat Singh. The actor was last seen in Simmba, released in the year 2018. He will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj and Telugu film, Alludu Adhurs.