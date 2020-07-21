Sonu Sood Pays Tribute to Mother on Her Birth Anniversary with Childhood Pics

Actor Sonu Sood took to Instagram to remember his mother Saroj Sood on her birth anniversary on Tuesday. Sonu shared pictures from his childhood, where he could be seen spending time with his mother.

He penned an emotional note saying, "Happy birthday Maa...just keep guiding me always the way you have been doing all my life. Wish I could give you a tight hug and tell you how much I love you..but I am sure you must be missing us where ever you are. Life will never be the same but be my guiding angel always till I see you again maa. Miss you (sic)."

Meanwhile Sonu has been working tirelessly to help migrant workers and people stuck in different cities to go back home during the Covid-19 outbreak. Recently, a migrant labour, who was helped helped by the actor during these difficult times, has expressed his gratitude by naming his welding shop 'Sonu Sood Welding Work Shop'. The signboard has been adorned with a picture of Sonu as well. Reportedly, the concerned person was airlifted by Sonu from Cochin to Odisha.

Sonu recently addressed the love and support he is receiving for his good work with a statement declaring that he will be writing a book about his experience.

"I want to thank God for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heart beats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book. I'm excited, nervous and overwhelmed, and I can't wait to connect with you through my book. I look forward to your support-and love you all,” the statement read.

